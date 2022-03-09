The Russian Space Agency’s decision not to sell rocket motors to the United States could have an impact on Northrup Grumman’s Antares launches at Wallops, but Supervisor Ron Wolf said the next two launches will take place as scheduled. Wolf discussed the situation with General Ted Mercer Director of the Wallops Flight Facility who said that there are two of the rocket engines in stock and will be used to propel supplies to the ISS in August of 2022 and March of 2023.

Mercer also said that as of now, those two launches will complete the current Northrup Grumman contract with Wallops, but he anticipates a new contract agreement to be forthcoming.

Wolf said he expects that during the interim. alternatives to using the Russian rocket motors will be found and he expects that Wallops will continue to be a part of the ISS resupply efforts.

The Russian Space Agency cancelled the sale of the rocket motors in response to sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.