The Russian Space Agency, which has ended the sale of rocket motors to the U.S., was already on the wane as a supplier for Antares launches. Rocket Lab, which recently signed  an agreement to build a Neutron Rocket assembly facility  at the former site of a poultry farm at the bridge to Wallops Island, has designed the Neutron to be mostly  reusable.  In other words the booster stage will do its job, but will then return to its pad and will have the potential to be reused.   Space-X has already successfully tested reusable rocket boosters at Cape Canaveral.

A reusable rocket booster will revolutionize  the space industry by greatly reducing the cost of sending payloads and people into space.  The attached video  link demonstrate Neutron’s capabilities.

