The Russian Space Agency, which has ended the sale of rocket motors to the U.S., was already on the wane as a supplier for Antares launches. Rocket Lab, which recently signed an agreement to build a Neutron Rocket assembly facility at the former site of a poultry farm at the bridge to Wallops Island, has designed the Neutron to be mostly reusable. In other words the booster stage will do its job, but will then return to its pad and will have the potential to be reused. Space-X has already successfully tested reusable rocket boosters at Cape Canaveral.

A reusable rocket booster will revolutionize the space industry by greatly reducing the cost of sending payloads and people into space. The attached video link demonstrate Neutron’s capabilities.

