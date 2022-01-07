A family vaccination clinic offering 1st, 2nd, and booster shots of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be held at Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Onley Community Health Center Wednesday Jan. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. At the clinic Pfizer 1st and 2nd doses and boosters are available to those age 12 and up; and Moderna 1st and 2nd doses and boosters are available to those age 18 and up. Johnson & Johnson is NOT available at the clinic. Shots are free with no out-of-pocket cost to you. You do not have to be a Rural Health patient to participate. If you received your first two shots somewhere else you need to provide proof of vaccination. Appointments are required for the vaccination clinic, call 757-787-7374. Onley Community Health Center is located at 20306 Badger Lane in Onley.

