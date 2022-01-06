- Looking for turkeys doesn’t matter breed or age 757-710-3192
- Looking for 1/2″ re-bar..20 feet in length…and for sale.. 24 inch mountain bike ..20 dollars 410-430-7128
- Looking for 23 – 24in electric wall oven, phone 757-710-1153
- LF private duty companion work. CPR and First Aide certified along with great references and great work ethic. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY! 757-387-2473
- 3 pieces #4 copper wire 20 ft. long $30, air floor nailer $90, Childs car seat $25 894-0823
- LF semi-aluminum marine fuel tank 12-12 gal. w/sending unit capability 710-8943
- Elec. water heater 40 gal. $100, 3 camper trailers free, concrete steps $125 710-5238
- Harmony elec. guitar and amp, Genair elec. range 678-2778
- Schwin exercise bike $150 710-7783
- Thelma Peterson prints 710-3089
- 2 small dogs free to good home 757-803-2460
- Converta-bench $50, bow and arrows, baseball practice net $50 443-880-1331
- Fridge/freezer 18 cu.ft. $150 894-8118
- 3 roosters $12 ea. all for $25 665-6279
- Kerosene heater 387-2044
- Found ring Hampton 2013 387-0491
- Free rooster 710-6799
