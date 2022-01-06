  1. Looking for turkeys doesn’t matter breed or age  757-710-3192
  2. Looking for 1/2″ re-bar..20 feet in length…and for sale.. 24 inch mountain bike ..20 dollars 410-430-7128
  3. Looking for 23 – 24in electric wall oven, phone 757-710-1153
  4. LF private duty companion work. CPR and First Aide certified along with great references and great work ethic. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY! 757-387-2473
  5. 3 pieces #4 copper wire 20 ft. long $30, air floor nailer $90, Childs car seat $25 894-0823
  6. LF semi-aluminum marine fuel tank 12-12 gal. w/sending unit capability 710-8943
  7. Elec. water heater 40 gal. $100, 3 camper trailers free, concrete steps $125 710-5238
  8. Harmony elec. guitar and amp, Genair elec. range 678-2778
  9. Schwin exercise bike $150  710-7783
  10. Thelma Peterson prints  710-3089
  11. 2 small dogs free to good home  757-803-2460
  12. Converta-bench $50, bow and arrows, baseball practice net $50  443-880-1331
  13. Fridge/freezer 18 cu.ft. $150  894-8118
  14. 3 roosters  $12 ea. all for $25  665-6279
  15. Kerosene heater 387-2044
  16. Found ring  Hampton 2013  387-0491
  17. Free rooster  710-6799