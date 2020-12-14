Picture courtesy of the University of Richmond Magazine.

The Honorable Robert S. Bloxom Sr. passed away Sunday at his home in Mappsville.

After running for the Eastern Shore’s seat to fill the unexpired term of then Delegate George McMath, Bloxom represented the Eastern Shore in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1982 until 2004, eventually becoming a House Conferee. He served on the Agriculture, Labor and Commerce Committee and the Chesapeake and its Tributaries Committee. He also chaired the multistate Chesapeake Bay Commission.

Bloxom was not only beloved by his constituents on the Eastern Shore, few members of the General Assembly were as respected on both sides of the aisle. While he was a lifelong Republican, Bloxom’s hard work representing a mainly agricultural district for 22 years earned him an appointment by Democratic Governor Mark Warner to become Virginia’s first Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry and served four years in that capacity. Bloxom represented the perfect mix of experience and demeanor to become the first Secretary of Agriculture for Virginia..

Bloxom also owned and operated his family business, Bloxom Auto Supply, for many years, and served on countless boards and committees, including the Eastern Shore Public Library, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Commission and the Eastern Shore Community College Board, and the ESVA Chamber, of which he was an honorary lifetime member. In the 60s, Bloxom was instrumental in the development of the Eastern Shore Community College. Bloxom’s entire life was dedicated to community service on the Eastern Shore and the General Assembly.

In 2015, Bloxom’s son Robert Jr. was elected to represent the Eastern Shore of Virginia in the House of Delegates and continues in that role today.

He is also survived by his wife Pat,a daughter, Lee, and four grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Williams Funeral Home.

