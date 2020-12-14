The Eastern Shore reported seven additional COVID-19 test positives in Monday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, five in Accomack and two in Northampton County. All other COVID metrics for the Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 97 tests in Monday’s report for a test positive rate of 7.2%.

Virginia reported 2,647 additional COVID-19 test positives with 493 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have increased by 49 to 1,845 currently.

Three new deaths were reported statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 26,266 tests for a test positive rate of 10%.

.