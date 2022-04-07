Treece

Donna Treece was recently named to serve as the Small Business Development Center of Hampton Roads (SBDC) business counselor for the Eastern Shore. Her office will be located at the Eastern Shore Chamber in Melfa. She was selected to fill the vacancy following George Bryan’s retirement after serving for 12 years and will be available to for counseling services starting on the fifteenth of April.

A native of East Tennessee and mother of five children, Donna will be working on a part-time basis. She will receive direct support from the staff of the SBDC and will also have access to all the research tools and databases to assist her in providing services to the diverse small business community on the Shore.

Jim Carroll, the Executive Director for the SBDC stated: “Donna is a welcome addition to our SBDC team. She fills a critical positon in helping us in fulfilling our mission in helping small businesses throughout the Commonwealth. She brings some singularly unique skills and talents which will greatly contribute to her effectiveness as a counselor.”

The SBDC is part of a statewide network and conducted under a cooperative agreement between George Mason University and the US Small Business Administration. Locally, the office is hosted by the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and provides services throughout the Shore.

Donna summed up her observation on being selected: “Small businesses are the heart, soul and character of any community. I am grateful for the opportunity the SBDC has provided for me to help serve small business owners and entrepreneurs here on the Eastern Shore.“

She can be reached by email at donna_treece@live.com or by telephone through the Eastern Shore Chamber at 757-787-2460.

