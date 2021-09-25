Riverside Health System is proud to announce it will host two free clinics on the Eastern Shore in order to further promote both flu and COVID-19 vaccination. The first clinic is drive-thru and will offer flu vaccines. The second is walk-up and will allow patients 12 and older to receive the flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at the same time, with one in each arm; this includes second and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with proof of prior vaccination.

Additionally, under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), COVID-19 booster shots are currently available to those 65 and older and those at risk of severe illness, including healthcare workers. Those who are eligible may be administered a single Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster dose at least six months after the first two doses to provide additional immunity with proof of prior vaccination. As soon as Riverside has more information regarding approval of COVID-19 booster shots for other individuals, we will provide an update.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, masking will be required at all times at the clinic. Additionally, temperature checks and safety screenings will be required prior to any patient receiving a flu shot.

Patients must confirm they have none of the following symptoms:

Fever (100.4+)

Cough

Sore throat

Chills

Muscle pain

Fatigue

New loss of taste or smell

Headache

Diarrhea

Difficulty breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Shortness of breath

Congestion or runny nose

Patients who are sick or show any of the symptoms noted above should contact their physician before getting the flu vaccination.

In addition, patients who are under evaluation for COVID-19, waiting on viral test results, diagnosed with COVID-19 and not yet cleared to discontinue isolation, or have had prolonged contact with anyone with confirmed COVID-19 should also contact their physician before getting the flu or COVID-19 vaccination. There will be no COVID-19 testing at these clinics, so prior confirmation is recommended before receiving either vaccination.

Riverside is committed to caring for the community and encourages any resident not yet vaccinated to stop by one of these clinics in order to help improve health outcomes throughout the Eastern Shore. Getting vaccinated before flu activity begins helps protect once flu season starts. Influenza, similar to COVID-19, is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The body’s immune system will take roughly two weeks to protect following vaccination from both illnesses.

Please see below for dates and locations:

Eastern Shore

Thursday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

No COVID-19 vaccines available

Eastern Shore Family Medicine

10085 William F. Bernart Circle in Nassawadox

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Walk-In Vaccine Clinic

COVID-19 vaccines available

Riverside Shore Medical Center at Metompkin

17385 Lankford Highway in Parksley

If you or your loved one are unable to make either of these clinics, Riverside will be hosting several additional free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Williamsburg, Newport News, Gloucester and Hampton over the next several weeks. For more information on upcoming clinics and the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, please visit https://www.riversideonline.com/.

.