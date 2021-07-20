Nicolás Chuquín

After six years at the helm of Riverside’s services on the Eastern Shore, John Peterman, President of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (RSMH), has been promoted to the position of Chief Operations Officer at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia. His new position will take him full time to Newport News.

“I joined a great team when I came to the Shore full time six years ago. The Board, medical staff, management team and team members were singly focused on bringing the best possible care to their Shore friends and neighbors,” said Peterman. “We had a complex project ahead of us in moving to our new Onancock campus, and our superb team brought it off without a hitch. I am eager to bring all that the Shore team has taught me to my work at Riverside Regional Medical Center.”

In addition to the successful move to the Onancock campus, other successes include patient satisfaction scores that are currently above the 80th percentile and a more stable financial position over the last few years.

Shore native Nicolás Chuquín will assume the role of President at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital on July 26.

Chuquín has been with Riverside since 2014, most recently as Associate Vice President. In that role he oversaw Riverside Medical Group including day-to-day operations and provider recruitment. He also was pivotal in the organization’s pandemic strategy focusing on safety for patients and team members, and spearheads Riverside’s continuing vaccination efforts on the Shore. Before joining Riverside, Chuquin’s health care experience included a management position with Eastern Shore Rural Health System.

“I’ve worked closely with John for many years and look forward to continuing the great work he started,” said Chuquín. “Riverside’s mission is to care for others as we would care for those we love, and there’s no better place to do that than my hometown, and no better team with which to do it.”

.