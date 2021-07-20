Funeral services for Dorothy Kilmon Mitchell will be conducted Friday at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Robert

Madron officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Family will join friends one hour prior to the service at the

funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, P. O. Box 473, Melfa, VA 23410.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.