According to Accomack County Voter Registrar Angel Shrieves, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 there will be a statewide Republican Party Primary Election held in Accomack County. The voters in Accomack County will have the opportunity to cast their vote to elect a Member of the House of Representatives, 02nd District . There will NOT be a Democratic Party Primary Election in Accomack County. Virginia does not require voters to register by party, therefore any eligible Virginia voter can vote in this primary.

If for any reason you will not be able to go to the polls on Election Day, you have two ways to vote prior to the June 21st, 2022 Republican Primary Election. Beginning 45 days before each election, you may vote “Early Vote in Person”. Voting Early is like going to the polls on Election Day, you will need to give us your name, address and show something to us that has your physical address on it, we make sure you are registered, give you a ballot to vote and you insert the ballot into a scanner after you have voted.

To “Early Vote in Person” you will go to the Voter Registration Office at 24387 Joynes Neck Rd., Accomac, Va., 23301, Monday thru Friday between 8:30am – 5:00pm including the last two Saturdays before the election, June 11th and June 18th. There WILL NOT be Sunday voting for this particular election in Accomack County.

You may also apply for an Absentee Ballot by mail for an election any time during the year in which the election will be held. You can do so by visiting the Department of Elections website at elections.virginia.gov or by contacting the Voter Registration Office. Call 757-787-2935 or 757-824-0525.

Important Election Dates:

* Early Voting and Absentee voting by mail begins May 6th.

* The last day to register for this election or change voter information is May 31st.

* The last day to request an Absentee Ballot by mail is June 10th by 5:00 p.m.

* Saturday voting in the Voter Registration Office: June 11th & June 18th, 8:30-5 p.m.

* The last day to Early vote in Person for the June Primary is Saturday, June 18th by 5:00 p.m.

* Election Day is June 21st. Polls are open from 6 am to 7 pm. Voters can go to polling locations to vote.

The winner of the June 21 primary will face incumbent Democratic Representative Elaine Luria in the November General Election.