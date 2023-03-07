Public invited to learn more about proposed Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Project converting 46-mile portion of the former Bay Coast Railroad into a shared-use path

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) will host a public hearing on Monday, March 13, for the proposed Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Project, which will convert a 46-mile portion of the former Bay Coast Railroad between Cape Charles and Hallwood, into a shared-use path in the counties of Accomack and Northampton.

Public Hearing:

Monday, March 13, 4-6 p.m.

Eastern Shore Community College

Workforce Development Center – Great Hall

29316 Lankford Highway

Melfa, VA 23410

The purpose of the meeting is to seek the public’s input on the project and its advancement. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) representatives will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. This meeting will be an open house-style format with no formal presentation. Media are invited to attend.

Citizens may provide written or oral comments at the hearing or submit them by March 23, 2023, to Jerry Pauley, Project Manager, 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434 or via email to [email protected] . Please reference “Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Project Public Comments” in the subject line. Citizens may also respond to an online survey at https://metroquestsurvey.com/ ar7g7l.

For more information on this project, please visit: https://www.virginiadot.org/ easternshoretrail.