Stewardship program to promote a successful summer season for all of Cape Charles.

Cape Charles, VA, — The Vacation Homeowners of Cape Charles (VHOCC) is proud to announce the launch of their grassroots initiative, “The Good Neighbor Program.” This program was initiated by a group of Vacation Homeowners who love Cape Charles and desire to preserve the STRONG ties between full-time residents, vacation homeowners and the guests we host.

“While our group is young, the VHOCC has been extremely active in supporting the Town of Cape Charles, including raising funds for the community via events like ‘First Day in the Bay’ as well as direct donations collected from our members. However, we also saw a void in the way regulations and community expectations were communicated to out-of-town guests. So, via the Good Neighbor Program, we created a unified voice to disseminate useful information to the guests of members of our group. It is our hope and expectation that by doing this, we can ensure an awesome summer season for both residents and guests alike,” said Phillip Dail, President of the VHOCC.

This grassroots effort focuses on communicating the neighborly expectations for out-of-town guests hosted in short term rentals within town limits. This includes a commitment to communicating with guests expectations for (among other things): parking (cars, trailers and boats), noise, lights, golf carts and waste/trash pickup.

“Cape Charles is beloved by many and we want to ensure it stays that way. With an evolving tourist industry that has led to a booming local economy, we understand that creates some unique challenges and growing pains. First and foremost, as part-time residents and Vacation Homeowners, we want to ensure that we are the forefront of being good stewards of the community and our neighbors. By agreeing to the Good Neighbor Program, Vacation Homeowners will now be able to communicate to their guests a unified set of guidelines and expectations that we will require of all guests. It’s a proactive first step we are taking to ensure we are achieving our mission. We fully expect it to be extremely effective,” said Scott Faircloth, Vice President of the VHOCC.

About The Vacation Homeowners of Cape Charles (VHOCC)

Founded in 2021, the VHOCC is registered non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that the legacy and history of Cape Charles is preserved for generations to come. With over 100 active members, the VHOCC mission is to ensure that Vacation Homeowners are actively engaged and contributing to the community they love and own property in. The VHOCC has a membership has supported community efforts, including “Concerts in the Park”, the Cape Charles Police Department and Fire Department as well as running events including The Cookie Trail and First Day in the Bay.

Learn more at www.vrhocc.org.