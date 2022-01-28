The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center in Onley is pleased to announce that they have completed the requirements to become a Certified Reproductive Health Care Center through Life Perspectives. The center offers free and confidential pregnancy grief care to women and men who have experienced the loss of their baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or termination.

Their new Healing Hearts program includes private, one on one sessions that encourage participants to explore their emotions, identify unhealthy behaviors, identify losses and other steps to begin healing.

According to Executive Director, Linda Baylis Spence, one in four women will experience pregnancy loss. “We are here to offer help and healing in a safe and gentle environment where trained facilitators will listen without judgment.”

For information on the Healing Hearts Program, call Linda at (757) 787-1119 or email at pregnancycenter@yahoo.com