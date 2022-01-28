Their new Healing Hearts program includes private, one on one sessions that encourage participants to explore their emotions, identify unhealthy behaviors, identify losses and other steps to begin healing.
According to Executive Director, Linda Baylis Spence, one in four women will experience pregnancy loss. “We are here to offer help and healing in a safe and gentle environment where trained facilitators will listen without judgment.”
For information on the Healing Hearts Program, call Linda at (757) 787-1119 or email at pregnancycenter@yahoo.com