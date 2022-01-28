(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) January 27, 2022 – Eastern Shore Public Library’s main library in Accomac, Virginia will be closed to visitors on Friday, January 28, 2022 due to rearranging shelving within the library. The project will improve the interior accessibility until the library relocates to the future Regional Library in Parksley later in the year. Due to the planned inclement weather, the moving project is being expedited on Friday. To minimize any danger to the public while the movers relocate shelving, the library will be closed to visitors. Books and materials can be picked up on Friday in the entrance by calling (757) 787-3400.

“We look forward to people entering the library next week without the piles of equipment at the front entrance,” stated Cara Burton, Library System Director. “This is equipment we need in the new building, which we were supposed to have moved into in January 2020. We are taking a pause to rearrange its storage in the library to make it more presentable and accessible until we make ‘the big move’.”

Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac and Nassawadox will be closed Saturday, January 29 due to the expected snowfall. For more information, call the library at (757) 787-3400.