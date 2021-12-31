.

A&N Electric Cooperative experienced a transmission outage on Dec. 31 that initially affected about 7,100 co-op members in Northampton County. The outage occurred at about 11:45 a.m. and affected members from just south of Exmore to the southern tip of the Eastern Shore peninsula.

Cooperative personnel responded immediately to the outage and were able to isolate the issue to a damaged piece of equipment in the cooperative’s Bayview substation.

The cooperative was able to restore sections of the outage as personnel investigated the transmission line and verified those sections were clear.

All members affected by the outage were restored just before 3 p.m.

