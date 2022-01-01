By Linda Cicoira

The holidays are nearly over and winter is about to set in as the pandemic continues. What shall we do to keep our minds occupied? There are many people across the Eastern Shore that will say it is the perfect opportunity to READ! They have given us their book recommendations from 2021 and we would like to pass them on to you.

Patricia Hart, of Wachapreague, reads dozens of books in her spare time. She picked three to share. The first is Hearts in Atlantis, by Stephen King. “It’s a great book. It will hold your attention,” Hart said. According to King’s website, “Hearts of Atlantis “is composed of five interconnected, sequential narratives, set in the years from 1960 to 1999. Each story is deeply rooted in the sixties, and each is haunted by the Vietnam War.”

Hart also recommended Tigerlily’s Orchids by the late Ruth Randell. The book is listed as a “psychologically thrilling novel about the eccentric inhabitants of a London terrace, the secrets they keep, and what they will do to hide them.”

“I love all my books,” Hart said. She couldn’t help but list another. Cold Mountain by Charles Frazier is a historical novel that won the U.S. National Book Award for fiction. It tells the story of a wounded deserter from the Confederate army who walks for months to return to the love of his life.

Clark Williams, of Onancock, is an avid reader with many recommendations. He appears to be on a quest for the answers to life. “The greatest most influential book I’ve ever read” is Cosmos, by Alexander Von Humboldt, said Williams. He read it three times. A Sketch of the Physical Description of the Universe is the first of the five volumes in Cosmos and appeared in 1845. Humboldt labored on the entire work for nearly five decades, scrupulously sending sections to other experts for suggestions and corrections. The last volume, put together from his notes after his death, was published in 1861.

Williams also suggested Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, by Yuval Noah Harare, Paradise Found, by Steve Nicholls, and The Tangled Tree, by David Quammen. The latter got rave reviews from the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other publications.

For Claudia Bagwell, of Onancock, it was “a tie between The Bohemians, by Jasmin Darznik, and Loving Frank, by Nancy Horan. Both [were] passed along to me by Phyllis Ward. Both [are} a tempting combo of history, art, and romance.”

Albert Ayres, a native of the Shore, also had two picks —The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennet, and Lead from the Outside, by Stacey Abrams. The Bennet title was named a best book of 2020 by the New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, People, Time Magazine, Vanity Fair, and Glamour. Lead from the Outside is listed as “thehandbook for outsiders, written with the awareness of the experiences and challenges that hinder anyone who exists beyond the structure of traditional white male power―women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, and millennials ready to make a difference.”

The Meditations of Marcus Aurelius: A Practical Guide For Living in an Irrational World was a top book for WESR’s own Will Russell. It was “one of the books I read which changed my life so much,” he said.

A Day Like This, by Kelley McNeil, was recommended by Carey Tuttle, of the Exmore area. It is the compelling story of one woman’s search for the truth.

Judy Granz Reasonover, of Temperanceville, another big fan of reading, said, “I could not possibly pick one book, but I can pick one author. David Baldacci is fabulous. I am unable to put his books down until I finish.”

Connie Burford, of Bloxom, picked The Christmas Pig, by J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter Series. Her daughter, Coleby, a local teacher, chose The Perfect Stranger, by Megan Miranda. “I read it over the summer and loved the mystery of it,” said Coleby Burford.

David Lassiter, of Onancock, recommended A Season of Unlikely Happiness, by Laura Munson. It tells of a personal journey of overcoming suffering.

Donna Davenport Warren, of Belle Haven, is “rereading the Outlander Series for the second time. I’m on the fourth book – Drums of Autumn by Diana Cabaldon,” she said. The historical fantasy novels were started in the late 1980s and published in 1991. There are eight books with two more in the works.

Maria Paccioretti, of Chincoteague, chose The People We Keep, by Allison Larkin, which happens to be among Book Riot’s best books of 2021. According to Caroline Leavitt, a New York Times bestselling author, “This lyrical, luminous tale is both a profound love letter to creative resilience and a reminder that sometimes even tragedy can be a kind of blessing.”

Remembering When: A Collection of Memories About Life on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, by George McMath, former owner of the Eastern Shore News and Atlantic Publications, was the top pick of Don Amadeo, of Harborton. “While not an action novel or murder mystery, the collection of memories about life on the Eastern Shore in a simpler time draws you in and definitely hold your interest,” Amadeo said. It’s “a great one-sitting read for those of us who love the history of the Eastern Shore on a more personal level.”

Traci Johnson, of the Cheriton area, suggested the thriller Chill Factor, by Sandra Brown. The author’s website states the book is about a successful magazine editor trapped in a remote cabin with a man believed to be a serial killer. Johnson also recommended The Homecoming by William C. Walker, which she said, “takes place here on the Eastern Shore.” A court martial, a bitter divorce, her mother’s death by a hit-and-run driver, all cause the main character, Elizabeth, to return to her hometown on the Chesapeake Bay. Badly shaken, she takes over her father’s wine shop, unaware that she is targeted for assassination by the leaders of a powerful drug cartel.

The Shore has other writers who recently came out with books. More Browsin,’ by Bill Sterling, is a collection of 47 years of writing for local newspapers and magazines. His first book, Still Browsin’ is also available. Ted Shockley, owner and publisher of the monthly journal, Eastern Shore First, came out with the book, The Graduate and the Beagle: Stories from the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

“The best book I could ever recommend is the Bible,” said Jani Savannah, of Melfa. “There is not another book that could give you the insight you get from reading it. All other books, in my humble opinion, could not even compare,” she said.

Anthony LoFaso agreed. “I usually read different parts of it all year long, but at the end of May, I decided to read it from Genesis to Revelation. I’ve done this several times in my life and did it again to get the broad scope of how God reveals himself to us humans through various means and ultimately through his son, Jesus Christ. The Bible holds the key to peace, joy, and salvation. It answers the questions of where we came from, why we are here, and where we are going. It is the book of love and hope.”

