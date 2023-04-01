On Friday, March 31, 2023 at approximately 7:56 p.m., state police were called to the intersection of Route 13 and Chincoteague Road in Accomack County, involving a hit and run.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2001 Chevy Impala was traveling southbound Route 13, and was coming upon the intersection, while a pedestrian was illegally crossing the traffic lanes. The driver, 74 year old Warner Ross, had the green light when he began to cross the intersection, attempted to veer and brake to avoid the pedestrian. Unable to avoid the pedestrian, Ross struck the 38 year old female, knocking her down to the ground. An unknown vehicle, described as a black jeep with New York registration, following behind Ross, then struck and ran over the pedestrian. The vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling southbound Route 13.

The pedestrian, later identified as Latasha Blake, of the 400 block of Banks Street, Pocomoke, Maryland, suffered injuries from the initial hit of the Impala, but suffered fatal wounds when the unknown vehicle ran over her.

Notification has been made to family members, and the investigation remains open at this time.