he ESCC Job and Internship Fair is scheduled for Monday, April 3rd at the Workforce Development Center from 1:00PM – 4:00PM. The event is a collaborative effort between Eastern Shore Community College, the Eastern Shore of Virginia and Chincoteague Chambers of Commerce, and the Virginia Employment Commission.

Employers have been invited in recent months to register as vendors for the event, and as of the March 13th deadline, the 40 spaces available have been filled, creating a wide range of job/internship opportunities available to attendees of the event.

Attendees are encouraged to “dress for success” the day of the event, and reminded to bring plenty of resume’ copies for distribution. The current list of employers participating at the fair is listed below.

· Accomack County Public Schools

· Accomack County Dept. of Social Services

· Accomack County Sheriff’s Office

· A Friend In Need Home Care, LLC

· Anointed Hands Bakery, LLC

· BAE Systems-Intelligence & Security

· Camp Occohannock

· C & E Family Farms

· Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel

· Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corp.

· Commonwealth Senior Living

· DARS: Division of Rehabilitative Services Commonwealth of Virginia

· Eastern Shore Rural Health Systems, Inc.

· Eastern Shore Community Board

· Eastern Shore of VA Broadband Authority

· HRSD

· Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services

· Maui Jack’s Waterpark

· NAES Corporation

· NASA Wallops Flight Facility

· Northampton County

· Northampton County Public Schools

· Northampton County Department of Social Services

· Perdue Farms

· Riverside Health System

· Sentinel Robotic Solutions

· SharpTech USA

· Shore History

· Star Transit

· Sun Outdoors Cape Charles ( Cherrystone Family Camping Resort)

· Telamon

· Tyson

· Virginia Army National Guards

· Virginia Career Works Eastern Shore Center /VEC

· Virginia Commercial Spaceflight Authority

· Virginia Institute of Marine Science Eastern Shore Laboratory

· Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor

· Wachapreague Inn

· Wal-Mart

· Waterside Inn