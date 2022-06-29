Eastern Shore Food Bank Director Colleen Brennan, Food Bank of Southeast Virginia and the Eastern Shore CEO Christopher Tar, Perdue Foundation Executive Director Kim Nechay and Keith Clark of the Perdue Transportation Department award the check

As part of a commitment to combat food insecurity Perdue Farms has delivered a $25,000 grant to support the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore’s school backpack program and 10,000 pounds of nutritious protein to feed food insecure families in rural Virginia.

The grant from the Franklin p. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the company’s charitable giving arm, and donation of chicken are part of the company’s charitable giving arm and the donation of chicken are part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors initiative.

Perdue Foundation Executive Director. Kim Nechay said ” we are so proud of this long standing relationship and partnership we have had to deliver hope to our neighbors and to support many of the Foodbank programs. The back pack program and what it does to feed little tummies with what they need over the weekend when their school meal services are not available. The know they can take a back pack home that provides food not only for them but for their families as well. The program is the backbone of what the Food Bank of the Eastern Shore tries to do. Perdue believes that no one in the country should go hungry and these are the kind of people that help make these things possible.”

New Foodbank CEO Chris Tar said that in his short time with the organization he has found you need food and good people to help. Perdue is a classic example of that. Our Back Pack program provides food-insecure children with nutritious and easy to prepare food at times when other resources are not available, such as weekends and school vacations. Backpacks contain six healthy, child friendly meals and are discreetly handed out to participating children at each distribution.”

The back pack program provides meals for children from 65 schools, seven of which are on the Eastern Shore.

