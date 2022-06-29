Funeral services for Ms. Atania Vangeliste of Salisbury, Md., formerly of Haiti, will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at Parson’s Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being entrusted to the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
