The Town of Parksley is excited to announce the beginning of formal demolition activities in the downtown square in preparation for construction work related to the Downtown Revitalization Grant Project. As a result of these activities, the downtown square is now an active construction site, and, for the safety of visitors and residents, all pedestrian traffic in that area is prohibited until further notice. Please be aware of all construction barriers, tape, and fencing, and make sure you remain clear of the area. The Town of Parksley thanks you for your consideration and cooperation.

