Thanks to the leadership of John Fiege, Campaign Chair of the 2020 Campaign, the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore (UWVES) was very successful and surpassed the goal of $250,000,00. This brings the total amount raised throughout the years to over $7,600,000.00. Of the funds raised this year over $116,756.00 were donor designated. $127,000.00 was designated to the Community Impact Fund to be distributed by the Allocation Community. These funds are used to improve the quality of the life for the residents of the Eastern Shore. Sponsorships from businesses and individuals were essentials in keeping the cost of the campaign to a minimum.

Grants were awarded to 23 nonprofits in Accomack and Northampton counties through a competitive application process. The organizations that were awarded were very solid, showed great programs that benefit the Shore with strong outcomes. Organizations selected for funding display strong financial and program accountability, impact identified community needs and collaboration with other organizations.

“These organizations work for the betterment of the communities we serve focusing on health, education and financial stability,” Wayne Parsley, Community Impact Chair of the UWVES, stated in a news release. “Together we are making an impact, one grant at a time.”

The 2021 Community Care Fund recipients are:

Accomack County 4-H

AICC

Boys Scouts, Delmarva Council

Boys & Girls Club – Eastern Shore

CHKD

ESAAA/CAA

Eastern Shore Art League of VA

ESCADV

Eastern Shore Community College Foundation

Eastern Shore Literacy Council

Eastern Shore Family YMCA

Eastern Shore of VA Habitat for Humanity

Eastern Shore of VA Historical Society

ESO

Foodbank on the Eastern Shore

Friends of Onancock School

Girl Scouts

Manna Café CI

No Limits Eastern Shore

North Street Playhouse

Smart Beginnings

SPOTS

YMCA Camp Silver Beach

The Community Impact Fund is created through workplace campaign contributions and individual donations. Awards are determined by the Allocation committee which is composed of 10 volunteers from diverse backgrounds. The group reviewed grant applications and budgets before making recommendations for allocation of the funds.

“We are proud to be entrusted with these funds to invest them on behalf of our community,” UWVES Board President Kim Savage said. “We’re honored to be able to support the community-based organizations who have a pulse on the obstacles and opportunities for our neighbors. When we as a society make sure everyone can reach their human potential and fully contribute, we all benefit.”

A donation to the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore is an investment in this Community. To contribute, volunteer on a committee, or to learn more visit www.esunitedway.org.

.