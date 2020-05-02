According to Sheriff Todd Wessells on May 02, 2020 at approximately 1:08 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a subject who had been shot on Brainard Street in Parksley, Virginia. Upon deputies arrival they discovered a male subject lying on the garage floor suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Joe Northam, 41, from Tasley, Virginia. The body has been transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Upon further investigation into this incident Ambrose Knox, 30, from Parksley, Virginia was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Onancock Police Department, Onley Police Department, and the Parksley Fire Rescue Company.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666, or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.