As expected with additional testing going in the Eastern Shore Health District, Accomack County added 50 new COVID-19 cases in Saturday morning’s report from the VDH and Northampton County added 12. Hospitalizations in both counties remained the same, with 19 in Accomack and 3 in Northampton. Neither county reported any new deaths.

Accomack County remains at 2nd in case rate in Virginia, behind only Richmond County. Northampton County is now in 4th for state case right, slightly behind Buckingham County.

Virginia added 870 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saturday’s report, with an additional 752 probable. Confirmed hospitalizations ticked up to 2,510, up from Friday’s report of 2,407. 35 new confirmed deaths were also reported, bringing the State total to 607, with an additional 9 probable deaths.

Virginia only processed 6,802 tests on Friday, down from close to 15,000 processed Thursday. The positive test rate for Friday’s tests is 12.7%, which was up from Friday’s rate. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday he would no longer be looking at the new case rate declining for 14 days to reopen the state, but rather the percentage of tests per day being positive falling for 14 days.

