By Linda Cicoira

A Painter man was sentenced this week in Accomack Circuit Court to a total of 39 years in prison for robbery, theft, burglary, malicious wounding, and a gun offense that occurred in 2020.

With suspended time, 31-year-old Raphael Lamont Bailey, of Linhaven Circle, will serve eight years. The terms were set to run consecutively. The crimes occurred Dec. 13 and 27, 2020, and included wounding Dwaine Hargis, of Parksley; unauthorized use of a vehicle belonging to Shielda Bailey, and burglary at the home of John Davis.

A breakdown of the terms showed five years with four suspended for taking the vehicle, 10 years with eight suspended for burglary, 12 months suspended for petty larceny, 10 years with eight suspended for robbery, three years for use of a firearm in the robbery, and a suspended 10-year sentence for malicious wounding.