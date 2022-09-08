September 6, 2022–Chincoteague Island, VA: The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce is excited about plans for the 49th Annual Chincoteague Oyster Festival slated to be held on October 8, 2022 at Tom’s Cove Park located at 8128 Beebe Road. Less than 500 tickets remain to be sold. Order online today at ChincoteagueChamber.com, stop by the Chamber office, 6733 Maddox Boulevard, or call 757-336-6161 Monday – Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Appetizers will be served at 11 a.m. with full menu including all seafood items beginning at noon. Island Boy is once again on tap to entertain attendees from noon to 4 p.m. Come prepared to win the coveted prize for Best Decorated Space! An Extravaganza of fabulous prizes donated by local businesses will be raffled off to one lucky winner at 4 p.m. Tickets will be sold throughout the day for a chance to win. Merchandise will be available for purchase in the Chamber office the week prior to the festival and at the Merchandise tent on festival day.

“We encourage you to purchase your souvenir short and long sleeved T’s; crew, hooded and zippered sweatshirts; hats and trays early in the day as most items will sell out quickly,” said Chincoteague Chamber Executive Director Evelyn Shotwell. Cash or credit cards are accepted.

Presales and shipping will not be offered.

The Pony Express Trolley will run FREE of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ($0.50 after 5 p.m.) for festival goers to enjoy. Parking is limited. Ride the Pony Express! Visit www.chincoteaguechamber.com for other Helpful Hints to make your day most enjoyable.

“Be sure to thank our amazing volunteers who will be preparing your feast of oysters…….. on the half shell, steamed, single fried, and fritters; clam chowder, clam fritters, shrimp cocktail, salad bar, boardwalk fries, hushpuppies, and hot dogs,” she added. “Non-alcoholic beverages are included in the ticket price. Beer and desserts will be available for cash purchase only.”

