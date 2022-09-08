By Linda Cicoira

Judgment was withheld Tuesday in Northampton Circuit Court in the case of a former McDonald’s Restaurant manager, who admitted to embezzling around $1,500 from the Exmore business.

Thirty-six-year-old Sheena Jackson, of Painter, was caught on video standing in front of a safe that held the money and then leaving the scene with a sleeve pulled down just before the deposit was found to be missing.

Her laywer said Jackson was living in her car at the time and was desperate. Since then, the defense said she has found other employment and a place to live and wants to make amends. Judge W. Revell Lewis gave her a year to make restitution.

