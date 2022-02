The Eastern Shore’s COVID numbers remain relatively low in comparison to mid January. In spite of an uptick in Wednesday’s numbers, overall there has been a substantial decline. Wednesday’s numbers showed 14 test positives in Accomack County. In mid January the daily total was averaging 45 test positives per day. There were no hospitalizations but one death reported.

In Northampton, there were 9 test positives, 1 hospitalization and no deaths.