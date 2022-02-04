Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team defeated the Chincoteague Ponies Thursday night 63-61. The Warriors were led by Jeremiah Riley with 17 points and Ny’Zir Dix with 15 points. The Ponies were led by Landon King with 27 points. The Warriors move to 5-7 on the season and 4-2 in the district. The Ponies fall to 0-7 on the season and 0-4 in the district.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Arcadia Firebirds and won the game by a score of 80-57. The Yellow Jackets move to 8-4 on the season and 4-0 in the district. The Arcadia Firebirds fall to 3-9 on the season and 1-3 in the district.

Girls Basketball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to Nandua. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 45 to 28. The Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson with 17 points. The Lady Warriors were led by Reghan Hintz with 11 points. The Lady Ponies move to 5-2 on the season and 4-0 in the district. The Lady Warriors fall to 3-8 on the season and 2-3 in the district.

.