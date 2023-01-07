The deadline is fast approaching to reach the required number of preapplications to make specialized license plates for Women Veterans a reality in Virginia.

“The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has many specialized plates- unfortunately, despite having the highest percentage of women veterans in the country, we have no specialized plate for Virginia’s women veterans,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “The Governor and I believe that Virginia’s over 107,000 women veterans deserve the recognition of a special license plate. To make this plate a reality, we need 450 pre- applications to present to the Virginia General Assembly when it convenes in Richmond on January 11.”

Any female veterans interested in the tag, whether for themselves or just to make it an option in Virginia are asked to fill out an application form and send it with a deposit check today.

Click here and download the application form, fill it out and mail it with check payable to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services for $10 (basic plate) or $20 (personalized plate) to:

Ms. Beverly VanTull

Virginia Department of Veterans Services

101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor

Richmond, VA 23219

Any questions can be directed to VanTull at 804.482.8512 or email her at [email protected].