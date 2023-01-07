By Linda Cicoira

An Onley man entered pleas of not guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to three counts of sex offenses involving a child younger than 13 years old.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jonathan Martin Chavez, of Locustville Court, asked that a jury hear his case. He denied accusations of sexual abuse, rape and sodomy of the child on June 28, 2022. Chavez spoke through a Spanish interpreter acknowledging that he could not understand English. The jury was tentatively scheduled for April 25 and 26.