Charlie Oliver Ayres Unknown suspect

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 23, 2022, at approximately 1:57 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at Royal Farms, Nelsonia, Virginia. Later that night, at approximately 9:23 p.m., the office received a report of an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar, Oak Hall, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival at both scenes they were advised the suspects had fled the area. Upon further investigation it was determined that both incidents were related. Deputies obtained enough information to issue a “Be On the Look Out” (BOLO) for the suspect’s vehicle.

Pocomoke City Police Department and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office encountered the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle attempted to evade and flee. A K9 was ultimately deployed and the driver was apprehended.

Warrants have been obtained for the driver, Charlie Oliver Ayres, 33, from Snow Hill, Maryland. Ayres was charged with robbery and attempted robbery. Ayres will be held at the Worcester County Detention Center until extradited back to Accomack County. An additional suspect is being sought in this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.