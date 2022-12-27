Peter George Bourbeau, II, 57, of Bloxom, husband of Michelle Wessells Bourbeau, passed away on December 22, 2022 in Salisbury, MD.

Born on March 11, 1965 in Cape May, NJ, he was the son of the late Peter George Bourbeau, Sr. and Estelle Durham Bourbeau.

After moving around when he was younger, “Peter G.” eventually moved to Bloxom for good. He began his love for firefighting in 1985 with Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company. He worked numerous years in the grocery store business at Belo, Food City, Fresh Pride, Meatland, KMart and even the Mexican Food Truck delivering across NC, VA, MD and DE. He worked in medical transport for many years, retiring from MTI in 2014. Peter G. was a lifetime member and previous President and Vice President of Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company, where he devoted his time and talent helping others and encouraging all those he worked with. He was also a member of the Bloxom Town Council. He was an avid Delmarva Shorebirds and NY Giants fan. He loved people, interacting with those he encountered while servicing his community in one way or another.

Other than his wife, Peter G. is survived by his brother, James “Snookie” Bagwell; sister, Karen Brooks of Harkers Island, NC; nephews, Jody Bagwell of Bloxom, Sean Bagwell of Bloxom, Michael Bagwell of Bloxom and Tommy Bagwell of Parksley; niece, Angela Taylor of Virginia Beach; and cousins, Belinda and Robbie Sterling of Bloxom.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2:00PM from the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company with Pastor Mark Layne officiating.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5-7pm at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company, .

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.