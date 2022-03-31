.

Raymond Eugene Clayton, was born on March 31, 1934 in Machipongo, VA, the son of Samuel Benjamin and Rose Budd Clayton. Raymond was a graduate of Northampton High School Class of 1954 and completed a four year apprenticeship in 1960 for a sheet metal worker. In 1957 he married to Theo Bell Smith in Franktown, VA. He enlisted in the US Army 1954 stationed at Fort Bragg, NC, as a Specialist 4 in the Head Quarters Battery 285th Field Artillery (observation) Battalion. He was the Communication Chief of the Wire Team. He was awarded a Good Conduct Medal. After he was discharged from the Army in 1957, he returned to the Eastern Shore. He worked for 10 years at sheet Metal Works in Exmore, VA. He worked at Byrd Foods, Inc. for 40 years as Plant Manager. He made and fabricated various pieces of equipment for the packing line and canning house. Throughout his life he enjoyed antique car restoration and carpentry. He was always busy doing something and can make anything from nothing.

He is survived by two children, Bettie C. Moore and her husband, David, of Exmore, and Raymond (Ted) Clayton and his wife, Deborah, of Princess Anne, MD; one brother, JoeBoy; two sister, Shirley Marie and Barbara Jean; a grandson, Chris Moore; and one great-grandchild, Logan Pearson. He was predeceased by two brothers, Gates and Albert, and one sister, Carolyn Ann.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Mikang Kim officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Shore SPCA Inc., PO Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.