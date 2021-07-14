Onancock, VA, a charming, historic town on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, has a new brand and tagline reflecting the many attributes that make Onancock such a special and unique place. A new website, experienceonancock.com, rounds out a package of materials that reinforce the town’s essence.

The branding project was commissioned by Onancock Main Street (OMS), which worked with diverse representatives from across the town who contributed to the process over the past year. Onancock is a year-round community and it was important that the branding appeal to visitors and Onancock residents alike.

“The branding reflects our significant history – we were chartered in 1680 – and our charming small size, as well as our abundant nature, outdoor opportunities, and sophisticated dining and artisan scene,” said Fletcher Fosque, mayor of Onancock.

The new logos feature a clean, contemporary font while incorporating the year “1680”. The colors of slate blue, foggy grey and Spanish moss were chosen, in part, to reflect the nature that surrounds Onancock.

Marketing to visitors will include the tagline “A little slice of nowhere else” to convey the town’s small size (just over 1100 residents), friendly atmosphere and uniqueness. Advertising also will play on the letter “O” such as “O’ the fun you’ll have in Onancock!”

“It was no easy task to condense all of the amazing elements of Onancock into a few words and design for the town branding. I want to commend Otto Design and Marketing for their partnership over the past year,” said Jenny Gehman, OMS program manager. “They truly listened to extensive community feedback offered from businesses and residents.”

Visitors to and residents of Onancock, one of the oldest towns in Virginia, traverse streets laid out when the town was chartered by the King of England in 1680. A compact, pet-friendly, water town, Onancock is walkable from the “docks to the shops” and a perfect destination for residents of Washington, DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Richmond/Hampton Roads who want to travel just a few hours by car. Located at the heart of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Onancock also is an ideal base for half-day side trips.