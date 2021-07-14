Private graveside services for Mr. Sylvanus Lofland , also known as “Bone” of Melfa will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the New Allen A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Nassawadox. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
