Olivia and Liam are America’s most popular baby names in 2021. Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row, and Olivia has topped the list for three years. Once again, during this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names. Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time–welcome to the club “Teddy!”

Here are the top 10 boys and girls names for 2021:

Boys Girls 1) Liam 1) Olivia 2) Noah 2) Emma 3) Oliver 3) Charlotte 4) Elijah 4) Amelia 5) James 5) Ava 6) William 6) Sophia 7) Benjamin 7) Isabella 8) Lucas 8) Mia 9) Henry 9) Evelyn 10) Theodore 10) Harper

For all of the top baby names of 2021, and to see where your name ranks, go to Social Security’s website, www.socialsecurity.gov.

Social Security also announced the top five names for both genders for Virginia as well:

The top five boys and girls names for 2021 in Virginia were:

Boys Girls 1) Liam 1) Charlotte 2) Noah 2) Olivia 3) James 3) Emma 4) William 4) Ava 5) Oliver 5) Sophia

.