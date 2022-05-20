Joan Ann Collins, 83, of Leemont, wife of the late William W. Collins, Sr., passed away on May 17, 2022 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on March 29, 1939 in Nassawadox, she was the daughter of the late Mary Etta Boyce. Joan was retired from Perdue Farms and was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Leemont. Joan loved history and enjoyed traveling around the Eastern Shore with her sister.

Joan is survived by four sons, Richard “Ricky” Collins (Stacy), William “Bill” Collins, Jr., Terry Lee Collins (Dana) and Keith Ray Collins (Sarah Ramsey); a sister, Gloria Dean Boyce; grandchildren, Richard “Richie” Collins, Bryan Collins, Gay Taylor, Ashley Collins, Stormy Collins, Keith Cliff Collins, Jr., and Serenity Collins; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 23rd at 3:00 PM from the Parksley Cemetery with Rev. Mark Howard officiating.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-8PM at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Shore Hospice and Palliative Care.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

