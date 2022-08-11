The 2023 Old Farmers Almanac is out and the winter outlook for the Eastern Shore is supposed to be colder than normal with more snow.

In their weather summary for our area, it says “temperatures will be below normal, while precipitation and snowfall will be above normal. The coldest periods will be in early December, early and late January, and most of February. The snowiest periods will be in early and mid-January, late January and late February.

“April will be cooler and drier than normal, while May will be warmer and rainier. Summer will be warmer than normal with above-normal precipitation. The hottest periods will be in mid-July and early to mid-August. September and October 2023 are expected to be cooler, on average and drier than normal.”

.