- F/s formula 233 cuddy cabin boat with Bimini top new engine 5.7 v8 vortec and new out drive se116 Clear Va. titles to boat and trailer boat runs good have all receipts for work done can send pics if needed $4500 .00 609-780-4960
- 2001 eclipse sports car. Will start once battery is charged up. Needs work. Call for more info. Make an offer. No snowballs. 757-442-7946
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van. 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft.a motorized wheel chair for sale . Please call for prices.(757)789-5287
- Looking for a used Yeti cooler or one similar to it, also a gently used Kitchen Aid stand mixer.757-709-8949
- LF a kitchen dinette set w/4 chairs 757-678-3230
- LF two 23 cu. ft. freezers 609-658-3777
- 2004 Ford Sport Trac for sale, 2-3 acres land, pair of Pavey speakers w/amp 757-387-2403
- LF pull behind 48″ lawn sweeper in good condition 757-646-7052
- Griller/smoker for sale $600 757-708-0944
- 2002 Harley Davidson Electra glide Firefighter edition w/extras $8,000, Yamaha limo golf cart $8,000 757-709-5166
- Burning barrel $12, set of Jeep wheels $100, set of Chevy 6 lug wheels $100 410-957-3127
- LTB dock poles and a floating dock 607-437-4782
- 9.9 hp. Mercury outboard motor w/tank and hose $1,300, dog crate $20 757-894-3784
- Stihl weed trimmer $75 757-709-2879
- Lawn sweeper $50 firm 757-709-9255
- 2010 Chevy Equinox need transmission and battery $800 757-854-8608
- LTB 14′ 2 axle dump trailer 757-709-8480
