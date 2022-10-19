There are many incredible and positive things that come from the technological advances and ease of access to the world that we now have at our fingertips; however, along with these positives also comes many negative and worrisome aspects. One major area of concern that everyone should know about, especially for those who have children, is the threat of cyberbullying.

According to, “What is Cyberbullying” (StopBullying.gov (2021, November 5), cyberbullying is defined as “bullying that takes place over digital devices like cell phones, computers, and tablets.” Cyberbullying can happen across a multitude of platforms, like social media or text messages. Social media, like Snapchat and Tiktok, provide a space where individuals can post without much consequence. Snapchat is one of few social media sites where permanence is not necessarily the case as it allows for messages to be sent that disappear after a few seconds, providing an extremely easy way for individuals to perpetrate bullying or be a victim of cyberbullying.

There are a few areas of concern with cyberbullying that differ from bullying in person. The first area being that it is constant and persistent. Devices allow for access constantly, no matter what time or day it is. Another concern is the permanence of what is posted across most social media. Once it is out there, it is almost always out there forever. There is also the difficulty of noticing this type of bullying. Cyberbullying doesn’t leave bruises or physical signs on the victim. It’s hard to spot when someone might be experiencing this type of bullying. It’s important to be aware of the warning signs of cyberbullying and to know how to help if you notice them. Some warning signs are a significant increase or decrease in device use, avoidance of discussing what they do on their phone, hiding their phone, withdrawing from social activities, or loss of interest.

There are a few steps you can take if you begin to notice these signs, starting with talking to the individual and asking questions about the bullying. Document everything, take screenshots, and report it. Report it to the social media app administrators and to the child’s school, as most schools have a cyberbullying policy in place. Finally, give the victim your support.

The Eastern Shore Community Services Board offers outpatient mental health services, telephone counseling, and preventative services that may be beneficial for helping individuals experiencing cyberbullying or other traumatic experiences. For more information and additional resources, visit the Eastern Shore Community Services Board website at www.escsb.org and you can visit https://www.stopbullying.gov/cyberbullying/what-is-it.

Written by: Camryn Buyea, Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist

Eastern Shore Community Services Board – Prevention Services