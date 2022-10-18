- 7 pocket knives $25 an ole telephone shipping crate with advertisment of phone stamped on it nice for a coffee table $40 still looking for a 38 357 or 45 caliber pistol 757-387-7506
- LF a chihuahua puppy and an electric stove. Need one before Thanksgiving. Call 757-693-0720
- Heavy duty drill press. 220 volts. $300 757-710-3719
- 2 female black cats free to a good home. Shy but friendly would be good inside/outside pets. Text or call or leave voicemail 757-710-3192
- 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well$200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
- 2001 Buick Regal runs but needs motor work $1,200, 2000 Chevy Tahoe 4×4 runs needs transmission work would make a great work truck $1,500 757-693-1450.
- 40 pound propane bottles 5 full never used and 1 empty $400.00 for all (757) 709-9507
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- LF deep freezer , LF small dog for disabled person 757-710-6493
- 2 pc. living room set $250 757-559-3435
- Royal Mail dinner set for 8 $100, Complete Avon Nativity set $95, antique butcher block $325 631-774-3739
- 3 electric hospital beds $300, feeding pump $75 must be removed tonight 757-744-2446
- 2007 grey LIFTED Ford F-150. 169,000 miles , $14,000$ text only 757-709-5236
- LF a free bulldog or pit bull puppy 757-678-3913
- LTB a barn, garage, out building bigger the better 757-710-5426
- For sale dresser, desk/ chair 757-824-5389
- LF a mower deck for a John Deere mower LT150,133,155,160 757-894-3196
- 2007 Brookside 5th wheel camper $8,500 757-894-1523
- LF medium to large female dog 757-377-4162
- Washing machine in good working condition $150 I can deliver.757-232-3612
- Brand new lawn sweeper $250 757-665-7927
- For sale deep freezer $75, 5 pc. kitchen set $100, will pick up junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566
- Free Guinea birds, free house plants 757-894-9382
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page