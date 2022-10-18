  1. 7 pocket knives $25 an ole telephone shipping crate with advertisment of phone stamped on it nice for a coffee table $40 still looking for a 38 357 or 45 caliber pistol  757-387-7506
  2. LF a chihuahua puppy and an electric stove. Need one before Thanksgiving. Call 757-693-0720
  3. Heavy duty drill press. 220 volts. $300  757-710-3719
  4. 2 female black cats free to a good home. Shy but friendly would be good inside/outside pets. Text or call or leave voicemail 757-710-3192
  5. 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well$200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
  6. 2001 Buick Regal runs but needs motor work $1,200, 2000 Chevy Tahoe 4×4 runs needs transmission work would make a great work truck $1,500  757-693-1450.
  7. 40 pound propane bottles 5 full never used and 1 empty $400.00 for all (757) 709-9507
  8. For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
  9. LF deep freezer , LF small dog for disabled person  757-710-6493
  10. 2 pc. living room set $250 757-559-3435
  11. Royal Mail dinner set for 8 $100, Complete Avon Nativity set $95, antique butcher block $325 631-774-3739
  12. 3 electric hospital beds $300, feeding pump $75 must be removed tonight 757-744-2446
  13. 2007 grey  LIFTED Ford F-150. 169,000 miles , $14,000$ text only 757-709-5236
  14. LF a free bulldog or pit bull puppy  757-678-3913
  15. LTB a barn, garage, out building bigger the better 757-710-5426
  16. For sale dresser, desk/ chair  757-824-5389
  17. LF a mower deck for a John Deere mower LT150,133,155,160 757-894-3196
  18. 2007 Brookside 5th wheel camper $8,500 757-894-1523
  19. LF medium to large female dog 757-377-4162
  20. Washing machine in good working condition $150 I can deliver.757-232-3612
  21. Brand new lawn sweeper $250  757-665-7927
  22. For sale deep freezer $75, 5 pc. kitchen set $100, will pick up junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566
  23. Free Guinea birds, free house plants 757-894-9382