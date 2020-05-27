The Northampton High School administrators announce “a signature moment” created for our seniors on June 3 and 4, 2020, that will be memorialized with a video that we hope to release by Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Specific details of the Northampton High School “Signature Moment” 2020 are as follows:

· Each graduate will receive a time slot on either June 3 or June 4, 2020.

· The graduate and four guests (parents, guardians, or family members) will work through nine stations on one of the above dates.

· Each graduate will walk across a stage and receive their diploma on the Yellow Jacket Football/Soccer Field.

· Pictures will be taken at various stations and these pictures will be utilized to create a feature video to honor the Class of 2020.

· Each senior will be wearing formal attire under their cap and gown.

· Each senior and their guests will remain in their car until directed by staff to start the process. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

An optional traditional graduation will be offered, if possible, in December.

