The question of Confederate monuments in public spaces, an issue which dominated statewide conversation in 2020, will stretch into 2021 in Northampton County.

With no comment among them, the five members of the Northampton Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night decided not to address the future of the county’s Confederate soldier monument.

The issue remained tabled, just as it was last month, after supervisors sought everything from the cost of removing the monument, to ideas from different groups on whether accompanying statues or peace symbols should be built beside it.

Confederate monuments on public property across the state this year have been criticized by some as symbolic of slavery, while others have advocated for the preservation of history.

