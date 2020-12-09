At approximately 2:15 Wednesday smoke was reported at Walgreens Pharmacy at Chesapeake Square in Onley. Units from Tasley, Onancock, Parksley and Melfa responded. Customers and staff were evacuated from the store. It was reported that the odor of gas may have been present and a gas company was notified. After a thorough investigation, no fire was found. Units started returning to service at approximately 2:55 pm.