The Northampton County School Board will meet tonight at the School Board office in Machipongo. The Board is expected to discuss the results of a parental survey. Northampton School Board members will discuss whether to offer a hybrid plan featuring face to face instruction two days per week and virtual instruction on students days off. The Board will vote on the matter at tonight’s meeting. The proposed plan will also allow parents who have concerns about their children returning to the classroom to opt to keep them home and participate in the Virtual Virginia program.

