Some Accomack County students will face a slightly longer day when they head back to school this fall.

Elementary School students will arrive at 8:30 am with instruction beginning at 8:45. Their day will end at 3:45 p.m. Middle schoolers will attend classes 16 minutes longer each day than in previous years. Each block will be extended four minutes to 94 minutes versus 90 minutes in the past. Middle schoolers and high schoolers will arrive between 7:10 and 7:20 in the morning and will end their day at 2:30 P.M.

.