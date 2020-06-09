Northampton County added one new COVID-10 case, hospitalization and death in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. Northampton’s case count now stands at 256, hospitalizations stand at 33 and deaths are at 27.

For the second consecutive day, Accomack County’s metrics all remained unchanged, with 983 total cases, 55 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.

The Eastern Shore still reports nine outbreaks. These numbers are the result of five tests processed, for a positive test rate of 20%.

Virginia added 483 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, for an overall total of 49,362, with 64 new probable cases, for a total of 2,376.

The VDH reported 60 new hospitalizations Tuesday morning, for an overall total of 5,172. Probable hospitalizations remained unchanged at 31. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported a mixed bag, with 14 fewer confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a current total of 786, but reported 10 additional pending result COVID-19 cases, for a total of 383.

Virginia added 18 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, for an overall total of 1,391, with one probable COVID-19 death, for a total of 105. 845 of Virginia’s deaths have been at nursing homes and other long term care facilities.

Virginia’s numbers are the result of 7,260 tests, for a test positive rate of 6.65%. Virginia has processed 388,480 tests.

