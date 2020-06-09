Pictured: Nancy Stern making an announcement for a $250,000 matching grant from the Sentara Foundation for the Eastville Community Health Center.

On behalf of Mr. Jeff Holland, President of the Board of Directors for Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc.:

The Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. (“ESRHS”) Board of Directors announces that Nancy J. Stern, CEO of ESRHS, will retire after nearly 37 years of excellent service to ESRHS and the Eastern Shore Community on January 1, 2021. Ms. Stern has served as a dedicated CEO for ESRHS since 2000.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we acknowledge distinctly that Nancy has served ESRHS in an exceptional manner over the last four decades. Nancy’s accomplishments are too numerous to list individually, and we are thankful for the greatest of influences that she has had in guiding ESRH’s integral impact in serving our beloved Eastern Shore Community. On behalf of the Board and the Eastern Shore, we all wish Nancy a blessed and healthy retirement” said Jeff Holland, ESRHS Board Chair.

“I have been fortunate to work for a mission-driven organization and to have had the opportunity to work alongside very dedicated employees to make a difference in the lives of the people on the Eastern Shore. I am grateful for the incredible experience of collaborating with such an exceptional team,” said Ms. Stern.

The Board and Ms. Stern have proactively planned for this succession process that will be shepherded by a five-member succession planning committee of the Board. This committee will be responsible for the advertisement, screening, and interviewing of candidates and the joint meetings of candidates with community leaders of the Shore in the fall. This placement process is anticipated to lead to the Board’s selection of the succeeding CEO in the fall of this year.

